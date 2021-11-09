Baby Boom or Baby Bust?

New reports indicate that birth rates have plummeted by 4%, making the the biggest birth rate decline in U.S. history. While some people are blaming global medical emergencies and others are laying emphasis on increasing rates of infertility, another (unstated) reason might be the declining economy. Economist Adam Smith said, in 1776, that the prosperity of a nation can be gauged by how many children people can afford. Is the birth rate falling because post-WWII economic prosperity is diminishing in America? And are our leaders being cagey about it?



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