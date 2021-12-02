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Covid Vaccine is a Bio Weapon
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267 views • December 02, 2021
Fred Corbin has a background in nuclear, biological and chemical weapons study. No one has isolated a Sars Cov2 virus directly from a deceased patient. He has the patents to show that Covid is a bio weapon.
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