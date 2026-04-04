Ep. 187 Part 2 "Is Red Light Therapy a Game Changer for Eye Health?" - Dr. Graham Merry

In part two of this conversation, Dr. Graham Merry goes beyond the science and into the real clinical results: patients whose retinal deposits shrank, vision that improved in just three months, and a landmark FDA trial that changed the future of eye care forever.

If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with macular degeneration or has a family history of vision loss this is the episode you cannot afford to miss.





In this episode:





-How red light therapy reduces drusen the deposits that signal early macular degeneration

-The LIGHT SIDE 3 trial: the first FDA approved study proving red light therapy works

-The sweet spot: exactly what stage of macular degeneration responds best to red light therapy

Why trees and nature are natural sources of healing red and infrared light

-How athletes are using red light therapy to sharpen contrast vision and gain performance edge

-What to do if you have a family history of AMD before symptoms appear

-Supplements, lifestyle, and red light therapy: how to combine them for maximum protection





More information: https://arunalight.com/





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Thanks to:





https://coopervision.com/