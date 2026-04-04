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Ep. 187 Part 2 "Is Red Light Therapy a Game Changer for Eye Health?" - Dr. Graham Merry
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
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55 views • 3 days ago

In part two of this conversation, Dr. Graham Merry goes beyond the science and into the real clinical results: patients whose retinal deposits shrank, vision that improved in just three months, and a landmark FDA trial that changed the future of eye care forever.

If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with macular degeneration or has a family history of vision loss this is the episode you cannot afford to miss.


In this episode:


-How red light therapy reduces drusen the deposits that signal early macular degeneration

-The LIGHT SIDE 3 trial: the first FDA approved study proving red light therapy works

-The sweet spot: exactly what stage of macular degeneration responds best to red light therapy

Why trees and nature are natural sources of healing red and infrared light

-How athletes are using red light therapy to sharpen contrast vision and gain performance edge

-What to do if you have a family history of AMD before symptoms appear

-Supplements, lifestyle, and red light therapy: how to combine them for maximum protection


More information: https://arunalight.com/


👉 Subscribe for more.


🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI


🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/


📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:


👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/


Thanks to:


https://coopervision.com/

Keywords
redlighttherapyeyecaremaculardegeneration
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy