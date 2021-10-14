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Shikimic Acid did not restore health but an oximeter says these supplements did
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307 views • October 14, 2021
Results of an N=1 Shikimic Acid (suramin, pine needle tea, star anise, fennel, Mikovitz) study on restoring health following exposure to shedders (shedding) at a grocery store. Also, which supplements got rid of my headache and fatigue symptoms, and brought my oximeter readings to top health.
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