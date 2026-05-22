VAXED BLUETOOTH CODES, GUY FINDS OUT !!

Interesting clip, guys finds out about Bluetooth codes emitted from vaxxed, and discusses how these could be used to attack and kill vaxxed.

I don't think this guy gets the whole picture though; I feel everything is connected, Covid scam, the bio-weapon vax, the nano tech in the vax, the rapid roll out of 5G and 6G, people omitting mac addresses, the fake alien disclosure, project blue beam, they are all connectted.

To mind control the world or the ones that can fight back, you have to go after the Western countries first, they did this. They did this by rolling out the Covid scam to get most people injected with their nano tech. Once the nano tech is being injected quickly rollout 5G and Starlink, to set up the communication infrastructure to the human mind, they have done this. The final pieces are setup the massive computing power they need to control all human minds, this is being done now with the Data centres. The final piece I think maybe to get people to willingly interface with these by using a fake alien invasion as a form of achieving a higher mental state.

However what will really happen is they will effectively wipe your brain and leave you as a hollow shell, that they can do what they want with; even leave you as a hive mind node, for implantation of demonic forces. Think invasion of the body snatchers.







