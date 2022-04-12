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SIN NO MORE - VIDEO - BIBLE TEACHING
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11 views • April 12, 2022
Philippians 3:12 Not as though I had already attained, either were already perfect: but I follow after, if that I may apprehend that for which also I am apprehended of Christ Jesus.
2 Corinthians 3:18 ....same image from glory to glory
2 Corinthians 3:18 ....same image from glory to glory
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