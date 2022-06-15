Viridian RFX35 - The Green Dot Advantage

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The dry fire advantages of a green dot sight. A comparison between the RFX35 and the Trijicon SRO. Parallax testing. Made in the USA or another "Gain of Function" collusion product? Using on a pistol or a rifle.
AmbGun Red Dot Sights
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/red-dot-sights
Gain of Function - Kinetic
https://www.ambgun.com/verboten/gain-of-function
ACOG Mounting Nuts - Ambidextrous Obstruction
https://youtu.be/I6T6XKtfpZ8
Chapters
0:00 Green RDS
0:35 Mounting
2:16 Battery
2:43 Going Green
3:08 Parallax
3:39 vs Trijicon SRO
6:13 Gain of Function
7:42 XDM 10mm
9:34 Mount Rifle
10:06 Conclusion