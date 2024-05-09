Part 6 - Tech Sights Front Tower - AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Project

AmbGun “10/22 Takedown Build Series in Shorts”

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/takedown22lr





I was going to use the sights mounted on the Ruger barrel, but I discovered that the receiver’s pic rail blocked them.





Tried mounting a Leupold VX Freedom scope, but there were not enough pic rail slots to get it far enough forward for a proper Turkey Neck cheek weld. I experimented with a red dot, it works well enough.





Ultimately I went back to my desire for irons with a Tech Sights front sight tower with its standard AR post it sits about ½” higher than Ruger’s stock front sight. I had some hope that a Tech Sights SU16 rear peep would fit on the pic rail, but the overhang would not clear the receiver…so I dug out the original plastic rail mounted peep sights that came with my SU16c…not exactly the elegant option for the rifle, but they line up with the Tech Sights front tower.





On a takedown rifle, barrel mounted sights make sense for preserving a precise zero…but within the noise of my marksmanship, I do not think I'll be able to discern a zero shift. I will test that with a magnified optic. My guess is that most claims of a shift in point of impact is often just a matter of being fooled by randomness…something that I think is rampant in the shooting world.





The rear peep has the advantage that it adds 7” to the sight radius over the barrel mounted sights. I suspect the added sight radius carries more benefit than “zero preserving” barrel mounted sights.





For a backpack carbine, I prefer the less bulky and sturdy simplicity of irons…which I will use for the Appleseed Qualification Test…next.