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Redirection on Steroids: Media avoids Reality | Andy Schectman
Sarah Westall
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Andy Schectman rejoins the Economic Review to discuss what may be one of the most important financial stories being overlooked by the media: the extraordinary surge in gold demand from sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and governments around the world. While publicly released figures already indicated that official-sector demand had reached historic levels, Andy explains that subsequent revisions to those numbers suggest the true scale of accumulation was dramatically larger than originally reported.

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Sarah and Andy explore what this could mean for the global monetary system, the future role of the U.S. dollar, and why governments and large institutions may be positioning themselves for significant changes ahead. If sovereign buyers are moving aggressively into gold while public attention remains focused elsewhere, the question becomes: what are they seeing that the rest of the world is missing? Andy argues that the combination of gold's price behavior and the secretive nature of the purchasing activity suggests purposeful misdirection designed to obscure the true scale and significance of what is occurring. He believes these developments point to profound shifts taking place beneath the surface of the global financial system that deserve far more scrutiny than they are currently receiving.

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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