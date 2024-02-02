Scientist Dennis Rancourt on Why There Was NO Deadly Pandemic, Spreading Like Wildfire

Canadian scientist on the real BIG LIE. His research shows, there was NO deadly virus, spreading like wildfire and killing millions of people. This was the Psyop of all Psyops and the world fell for it. Anyone pushing the opposing narrative is controlled and not to be trusted.

Once you get your head around this, their power over us evaporates. Free yourself today and check this out.

I also strongly encourage you to view my other videos on this topic from Biologist JJ Couey and from Nick Hudson.

SOURCE:VSRF Live #112: Vax Mass Homicide

https://rumble.com/v4alctk-vsrf-live-112-vax-mass-homicide.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow