Russian TV shows UAP's.

Mirrored from a Russian TV show where they are not scared to show the truth about space and aliens, where they discuss an old experiment the Russian's did, firing a laser at box they left on the Moon. The laser was blocked, so they later discovered civilisation's on the Moon with entities within them. These entities are the fallen angels and demonic entities masquerading as space aliens.
Repent, brothers & sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is LORD & God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.