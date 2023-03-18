Russian TV shows UAP's.

Mirrored from a Russian TV show where they are not scared to show the truth about space and aliens, where they discuss an old experiment the Russian's did, firing a laser at box they left on the Moon. The laser was blocked, so they later discovered civilisation's on the Moon with entities within them. These entities are the fallen angels and demonic entities masquerading as space aliens. Repent, brothers & sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is LORD & God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

