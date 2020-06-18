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From Dark to False Light (MillennialMikey Map Lesson)
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99 views • June 18, 2020
This is a brief video where I talk about the comparison between the dark (Deep State/Protocols of Zion) and the false light (NESARA/Illuminated Sons of the Golden Dawn) using the MillennialMikey Map.
REFERENCE LINKS:
Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion (DARK):
https://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
Protocols of the Illuminated Sons of the Golden Dawn (FALSE LIGHT):
https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/01/illuminated-suns-of-golden-dawn.html
Subscribe to my content on these platforms:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
For a copy of the MillennialMikey Map, e-mail me at [email protected]
REFERENCE LINKS:
Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion (DARK):
https://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
Protocols of the Illuminated Sons of the Golden Dawn (FALSE LIGHT):
https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/01/illuminated-suns-of-golden-dawn.html
Subscribe to my content on these platforms:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
For a copy of the MillennialMikey Map, e-mail me at [email protected]
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