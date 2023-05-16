Steven Seagal about Ukrainian Nazism and the war machine

Renowned American actor, film producer and aikido master Steven Seagal has been living in Russia for the past few years. In a conversation with TV and radio host Vladimir Soloviev, he spoke about his attitude toward Russia, America, and Ukraine. According to Seagal, Nazism is the driving force behind the Ukrainian military. Zelensky himself says he is Jewish, but he works with the Nazis and uses them, knowing they are his best troops