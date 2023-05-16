Steven Seagal about Ukrainian Nazism and the War Machine - InfoDefense

Steven Seagal about Ukrainian Nazism and the war machine
Renowned American actor, film producer and aikido master Steven Seagal has been living in Russia for the past few years. In a conversation with TV and radio host Vladimir Soloviev, he spoke about his attitude toward Russia, America, and Ukraine. According to Seagal, Nazism is the driving force behind the Ukrainian military. Zelensky himself says he is Jewish, but he works with the Nazis and uses them, knowing they are his best troops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.