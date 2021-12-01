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White Socialism WORKS: The Incredible German Christians, the Hutterites!
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40 views • December 01, 2021
You've been lied to about socialism and been misled into believing that only capitalism works. In this video you'll see modern White Christians in Canada and America who function on socialist principles and you'll be stunned at how well they live.
But their stunning success goes beyond just money and material things. These people have children at an amazing pace.
Germans are a misunderstood people. In this video you'll see what German thinking and German culture leaders to. The results are stunning.
These people are able to DOUBLE their population EVERY TWENTY YEARS!
If all Whites lived like this, we would not have a population problem at all.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
But their stunning success goes beyond just money and material things. These people have children at an amazing pace.
Germans are a misunderstood people. In this video you'll see what German thinking and German culture leaders to. The results are stunning.
These people are able to DOUBLE their population EVERY TWENTY YEARS!
If all Whites lived like this, we would not have a population problem at all.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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