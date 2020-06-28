Twexit Say Goodbye To CENSORSHIP As PARLER Provides Platform For CONSERVATIVE VOICES!!!

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Follow Dan Dicks on Parler ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
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There is currently a massive exodus taking place on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of users are moving to Parler, a Twitter competitor who promises to be censorship free for voices on the left AND the right! According to their website: “Parler is a non-biased free speech driven entity. Our goal is to offer the world a platform that protects user’s rights, supports publishers and builds online communities,”. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why its a good idea to hedge oneself against censorship by joining alternative platforms that are outside of the major tech conglomerate control grid! Follow Dan on Parler here and join the #Twexit revolution! https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPF...