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Luke 17:35 Speaks of Women Grinding Together. What’s been #mandelaeffect Grinding Grain at the Mill
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83 views • April 16, 2022
Luke 17:35 King James Version
35 Two women shall be grinding together; the one shall be taken, and the other left.
Grinding, also known as juking, freak dancing, or freaking (in the Caribbean, wining) is a type of close partner dance where two or more dancers rub or bump their bodies against each other, most often with a female dancer rubbing or bumping her buttocks against a male dancer's crotch.
Pastor Gino Jennings Explaining Luke 17:35
https://youtu.be/iVofLQTco_M
Crushing Grain Together
https://youtu.be/jIIJlDvqJD4
#jesus
#endtimes
#mandelaeffect
#bible
#bibleverses
#biblescriptures
#kjv
#biblebeliever
#biblequiz
#biblestudy
#biblechallenge
#kjvbible
#kjvonly
#cern
#matrix
#quantumcomputer
#gaslighting
#narcissist
#gangstalking
#targetedindividual
#chosenones
#empath
#christian
#faith
#nwo
35 Two women shall be grinding together; the one shall be taken, and the other left.
Grinding, also known as juking, freak dancing, or freaking (in the Caribbean, wining) is a type of close partner dance where two or more dancers rub or bump their bodies against each other, most often with a female dancer rubbing or bumping her buttocks against a male dancer's crotch.
Pastor Gino Jennings Explaining Luke 17:35
https://youtu.be/iVofLQTco_M
Crushing Grain Together
https://youtu.be/jIIJlDvqJD4
#jesus
#endtimes
#mandelaeffect
#bible
#bibleverses
#biblescriptures
#kjv
#biblebeliever
#biblequiz
#biblestudy
#biblechallenge
#kjvbible
#kjvonly
#cern
#matrix
#quantumcomputer
#gaslighting
#narcissist
#gangstalking
#targetedindividual
#chosenones
#empath
#christian
#faith
#nwo
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