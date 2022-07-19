Saudi Arabia Minister Indicates That Both the US and China Are Important to Saudi Arabia

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https://gnews.org/post/pvpnf553
07/16/2022 According to CNBC, Saudi Arabia Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir indicates that China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner and investor whilst the United States is the top partner in security, political coordination, investments, and trade. Both countries are very important to Saudi Arabia