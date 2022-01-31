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Pedos Normalizing Pedophilia, George Soros Buys Elections & Vaxx Doing Its Job (Genocide)
Aimless News
Aimless News
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146 views • January 31, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Transfer Over To Gold & Silver For No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief

The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf

Sources used in video:

Shut all the pedos down - https://thepostmillennial.com/pedophile-advocacy-group-says-to-prevent-child-abuse-teach-kids-about-fetishes?ref_src=aimlessnews

Seriously this pedo shit has to stop - https://dailycaller.com/2022/01/28/wisconsin-high-school-teachers-email-lgbt-resource-guide/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Trans pedo gets off easy in Commiefornia - https://thepostmillennial.com/26-year-old-biological-male-serve-time-girls-juvenile-detention/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Mental illness is strong with the trans crowd - https://www.reduxx.info/post/polish-activist-tries-to-save-transgender-cow-from-slaughter?ref_src=aimlessnews

Dinesh D'Souza movie trailer "Mule" - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-bomshell-dinesh-dsouza-releases-movie-trailer-2000-mules-exposing-ballot-traffickers-stole-2020-election/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Why can George Soros buy our elections - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-soros-just-donated-125-million-to-democrats/?ref_src=aimlessnews

TSA accepts arrest warrants as ID, we are in upside down world - https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/tsa-accepts-arrest-warrants-as-id-for-illegal-immigrants-34477/?ref_src=aimlessnews

ADL changes racism definition so only whites can be racist - http://www.informationliberation.com/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here' our dumbass senator from Hawaii - https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/01/26/hirono-i-hope-scotus-pick-will-not-make-rulings-just-based-on-law-and-will-consider-the-impact-of-rulings/?ref_src=aimlessnews

This probably won't end well, equity justice - https://thepostmillennial.com/portland-deputy-das-equitable-outcomes-criminal-justice-system-survey?ref_src=aimlessnews

Arrest this tyrant - https://www.outkick.com/u-s-surgeon-general-calls-for-big-tech-government-to-censor-joe-rogan-podcast/?ref_src=aimlessnews

BLM is a scam operation - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/anger-over-blms-purchase-of-8-1-million-toronto-mansion-grows-as-groups-finances-scrutinized?ref_src=aimlessnews

The vaxx is the covid - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1487483811839594499?ref_src=aimlessnews

More proof the shot is the problem - https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/27/4-in-5-covid-deaths-vaccinated-majority-triple-jabbed/?ref_src=aimlessnews

More proof the shot is the problem - https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1487812965265022979?ref_src=aimlessnews

They lie and manipulate the numbers - https://twitter.com/backtolife_2019/status/1487168038025760776?ref_src=aimlessnews

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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