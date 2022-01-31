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Pedos Normalizing Pedophilia, George Soros Buys Elections & Vaxx Doing Its Job (Genocide)
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146 views • January 31, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Shut all the pedos down - https://thepostmillennial.com/pedophile-advocacy-group-says-to-prevent-child-abuse-teach-kids-about-fetishes?ref_src=aimlessnews
Seriously this pedo shit has to stop - https://dailycaller.com/2022/01/28/wisconsin-high-school-teachers-email-lgbt-resource-guide/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trans pedo gets off easy in Commiefornia - https://thepostmillennial.com/26-year-old-biological-male-serve-time-girls-juvenile-detention/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Mental illness is strong with the trans crowd - https://www.reduxx.info/post/polish-activist-tries-to-save-transgender-cow-from-slaughter?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dinesh D'Souza movie trailer "Mule" - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-bomshell-dinesh-dsouza-releases-movie-trailer-2000-mules-exposing-ballot-traffickers-stole-2020-election/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why can George Soros buy our elections - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-soros-just-donated-125-million-to-democrats/?ref_src=aimlessnews
TSA accepts arrest warrants as ID, we are in upside down world - https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/tsa-accepts-arrest-warrants-as-id-for-illegal-immigrants-34477/?ref_src=aimlessnews
ADL changes racism definition so only whites can be racist - http://www.informationliberation.com/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here' our dumbass senator from Hawaii - https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/01/26/hirono-i-hope-scotus-pick-will-not-make-rulings-just-based-on-law-and-will-consider-the-impact-of-rulings/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This probably won't end well, equity justice - https://thepostmillennial.com/portland-deputy-das-equitable-outcomes-criminal-justice-system-survey?ref_src=aimlessnews
Arrest this tyrant - https://www.outkick.com/u-s-surgeon-general-calls-for-big-tech-government-to-censor-joe-rogan-podcast/?ref_src=aimlessnews
BLM is a scam operation - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/anger-over-blms-purchase-of-8-1-million-toronto-mansion-grows-as-groups-finances-scrutinized?ref_src=aimlessnews
The vaxx is the covid - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1487483811839594499?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof the shot is the problem - https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/27/4-in-5-covid-deaths-vaccinated-majority-triple-jabbed/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof the shot is the problem - https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1487812965265022979?ref_src=aimlessnews
They lie and manipulate the numbers - https://twitter.com/backtolife_2019/status/1487168038025760776?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Shut all the pedos down - https://thepostmillennial.com/pedophile-advocacy-group-says-to-prevent-child-abuse-teach-kids-about-fetishes?ref_src=aimlessnews
Seriously this pedo shit has to stop - https://dailycaller.com/2022/01/28/wisconsin-high-school-teachers-email-lgbt-resource-guide/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trans pedo gets off easy in Commiefornia - https://thepostmillennial.com/26-year-old-biological-male-serve-time-girls-juvenile-detention/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Mental illness is strong with the trans crowd - https://www.reduxx.info/post/polish-activist-tries-to-save-transgender-cow-from-slaughter?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dinesh D'Souza movie trailer "Mule" - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-bomshell-dinesh-dsouza-releases-movie-trailer-2000-mules-exposing-ballot-traffickers-stole-2020-election/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why can George Soros buy our elections - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-soros-just-donated-125-million-to-democrats/?ref_src=aimlessnews
TSA accepts arrest warrants as ID, we are in upside down world - https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/tsa-accepts-arrest-warrants-as-id-for-illegal-immigrants-34477/?ref_src=aimlessnews
ADL changes racism definition so only whites can be racist - http://www.informationliberation.com/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here' our dumbass senator from Hawaii - https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/01/26/hirono-i-hope-scotus-pick-will-not-make-rulings-just-based-on-law-and-will-consider-the-impact-of-rulings/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This probably won't end well, equity justice - https://thepostmillennial.com/portland-deputy-das-equitable-outcomes-criminal-justice-system-survey?ref_src=aimlessnews
Arrest this tyrant - https://www.outkick.com/u-s-surgeon-general-calls-for-big-tech-government-to-censor-joe-rogan-podcast/?ref_src=aimlessnews
BLM is a scam operation - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/anger-over-blms-purchase-of-8-1-million-toronto-mansion-grows-as-groups-finances-scrutinized?ref_src=aimlessnews
The vaxx is the covid - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1487483811839594499?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof the shot is the problem - https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/27/4-in-5-covid-deaths-vaccinated-majority-triple-jabbed/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof the shot is the problem - https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1487812965265022979?ref_src=aimlessnews
They lie and manipulate the numbers - https://twitter.com/backtolife_2019/status/1487168038025760776?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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