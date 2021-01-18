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New State Bill Would Let Citizens Sue Big Tech; YouTuber Removes Video with CCP-Critic | NTD
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210 views • January 18, 2021
00:00 New State Bill Would Let Citizens Sue Big Tech
Republican lawmakers in North Dakota proposed a bill that could enable Twitter and Facebook users to file lawsuits over censorship.
00:45 Pastor's Life Threatened Over Picture
A pastor who took a picture with the so-called Q-shaman says he's getting death threats. And so is his family.
03:03 YouTuber Removes Video With CCP-Critic
A famous YouTuber is now sparking controversy after he took down a video with a guest, who’s an outspoken critic of the Chinese communist regime.
06:41 CCP Strategy: Create Division, Labeling
A China analyst is warning Americans to be cautious of some tactics cropping up in domestic politics. This is because they mirror political campaigns in communist China.
Republican lawmakers in North Dakota proposed a bill that could enable Twitter and Facebook users to file lawsuits over censorship.
00:45 Pastor's Life Threatened Over Picture
A pastor who took a picture with the so-called Q-shaman says he's getting death threats. And so is his family.
03:03 YouTuber Removes Video With CCP-Critic
A famous YouTuber is now sparking controversy after he took down a video with a guest, who’s an outspoken critic of the Chinese communist regime.
06:41 CCP Strategy: Create Division, Labeling
A China analyst is warning Americans to be cautious of some tactics cropping up in domestic politics. This is because they mirror political campaigns in communist China.
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