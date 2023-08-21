Criminals Behind HAARP ‘Kill Switch’ and Its Connection With the Covid Shot - Terral Croft

Terral Croft returns for a second installment to discuss the multiple components of the elites’ plan to depopulate and control the world via multiple tributaries of biological and technological weaponry. Terral, an experienced researcher and Bible scholar, breaks down the hidden Covid-shot components, which he describes as “chimeras” that will ultimately cause long-term sickness and death. He additionally shares what the “kill switches” of HAARP technology and nanotechnology will look like. He also gives insight into the few elite families who are ultimately backing this massive global scheme to seize control of every individual using their “command control mechanism.”







TAKEAWAYS





Their command control mechanism of HAARP and nanotechnology harvests human biodata





Terral claims that Elon Musk is playing a role in the elites’ schemes for mass depopulation and manipulation





AI will be capable of killing those who are non-compliant or who present a threat to global government





Many HAARP units in space were created to maintain a carrier wave of communication to control humans worldwide







