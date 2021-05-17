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BREAKING: Fauci’s NIH Doctors Refuse to Take COVID Shot Despite Saying Safe & Effective SUNDAY FULL SHOW 5-16-21
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973 views • May 17, 2021
Mirrored from https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a1afca1be0412e76adf1ce
Guest host Owen Shroyer discusses how a large portion of doctors at the National Institute of Health are refusing to take the experimental mRNA gene therapy vaccine despite the fact Dr. Fauci and the medical establishment are insisting it’s effective and perfectly safe.
# Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers
How can anyone be expected to take an injection when the doctors pushing it wont even take it themselves.
The lies have failed. The Covid-19 power grab house of cards is collapsing faster than free fall speed How can anyone be expected to take an experimental untested gene therapy when half of the medical professionals of the NIH won’t even take it.
# Mike Adams - links
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-14-goebbels-style-ministry-of-propaganda-tactics-on-display.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-14-health-ranger-jeffrey-prather-covid-pine-needles.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-09-is-pine-needle-tea-the-answer-to-covid-vaccine-shedding-suramin-shikimic-acid.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-13-medicinal-herbs-effectively-treat-covid19-patients-chinese-hospitals.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-13-vaccinated-comparing-adverse-reactions-in-a-reddit-subgroup.html
Guest host Owen Shroyer discusses how a large portion of doctors at the National Institute of Health are refusing to take the experimental mRNA gene therapy vaccine despite the fact Dr. Fauci and the medical establishment are insisting it’s effective and perfectly safe.
# Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers
How can anyone be expected to take an injection when the doctors pushing it wont even take it themselves.
The lies have failed. The Covid-19 power grab house of cards is collapsing faster than free fall speed How can anyone be expected to take an experimental untested gene therapy when half of the medical professionals of the NIH won’t even take it.
# Mike Adams - links
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-14-goebbels-style-ministry-of-propaganda-tactics-on-display.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-14-health-ranger-jeffrey-prather-covid-pine-needles.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-09-is-pine-needle-tea-the-answer-to-covid-vaccine-shedding-suramin-shikimic-acid.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-13-medicinal-herbs-effectively-treat-covid19-patients-chinese-hospitals.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-13-vaccinated-comparing-adverse-reactions-in-a-reddit-subgroup.html
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