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Diabetes (Type 2) Reversal
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81 views • April 21, 2021
According to new research, type 2 diabetes is not a chronic progressive disease. It can be reversed with diet. (Low in carbohydrates, high on protein and fat, no grains) Medication helps to control the blood sugar level, but with the right diet, you may be able to discard all medication (and side effects) soon. Intermittent fasting will speed your recovery. Please watch
Dr. Jason Fung https://youtu.be/5FVRIZTFlkc
Dr. Ken Berry https://youtu.be/A5Oi1W3KtIk
Dr. Eric Berg https://youtu.be/hbLdXC3wHGE
To see my work, please visit
https://bestevolve.com or
www.rioguzman.com
Please share!
Dr. Jason Fung https://youtu.be/5FVRIZTFlkc
Dr. Ken Berry https://youtu.be/A5Oi1W3KtIk
Dr. Eric Berg https://youtu.be/hbLdXC3wHGE
To see my work, please visit
https://bestevolve.com or
www.rioguzman.com
Please share!
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