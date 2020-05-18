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Iran Seeks Blood: Will Trump Play into their Hands?
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2 views • May 18, 2020
Last week Saudi Arabian oil facilities were struck by missiles that the Pentagon has linked to Iran. Is there more to this attack than meets the eye? Are the Iranian Mullahs trying to bring about the end of the world? And what can we learn from their end-times beliefs when we look at the book of Revelation? Find out on today’s show.
In other news, Microsoft has just invested one billion dollars in partnership with OpenAI, the company co-founded by Elon Musk. Musk left the company last year over ‘irreconcilable differences’ concerning the direction in which the company was heading. Considering his fears about the regulation of AI, should we be concerned about what those differences were? And what shady plans could Microsoft have for the future of AGI?
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IGBY
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In other news, Microsoft has just invested one billion dollars in partnership with OpenAI, the company co-founded by Elon Musk. Musk left the company last year over ‘irreconcilable differences’ concerning the direction in which the company was heading. Considering his fears about the regulation of AI, should we be concerned about what those differences were? And what shady plans could Microsoft have for the future of AGI?
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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