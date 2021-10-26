FAMILY RUN CORDUROY RESTAURANT SHUT DOWN BY HEALTH OFFICIALS WHILE FAST FOOD CHAINS ARE BOOMING!!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
The restaurant industry has been targeted more so than any other industry as governments all over the world continue to overreact to the Covid-19(84) “pandemic”. Corduroy’s Restaurant in Vancouver has been respecting their customers privacy by not asking for a vaccine passport to dine in and this has caused the “health officials” to shut them down until they feel satisfied that they are complying with these Draconian rules. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Rebecca Matthews owner of Corduroy’s Restaurant about the orders they’ve been defying, how the government reacted to that and most importantly right now how you can help these brave freedom fighters maintain their business in these incredibly trying times!
To show your support please visit:
instagram.com/corduroyrestaurant
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
BAYSTON➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over