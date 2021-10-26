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FAMILY RUN CORDUROY RESTAURANT SHUT DOWN BY HEALTH OFFICIALS WHILE FAST FOOD CHAINS ARE BOOMING!!!!
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12 views • October 26, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


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The restaurant industry has been targeted more so than any other industry as governments all over the world continue to overreact to the Covid-19(84) “pandemic”. Corduroy’s Restaurant in Vancouver has been respecting their customers privacy by not asking for a vaccine passport to dine in and this has caused the “health officials” to shut them down until they feel satisfied that they are complying with these Draconian rules. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Rebecca Matthews owner of Corduroy’s Restaurant about the orders they’ve been defying, how the government reacted to that and most importantly right now how you can help these brave freedom fighters maintain their business in these incredibly trying times!

To show your support please visit:
instagram.com/corduroyrestaurant

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
maskshut downfood chainspassportpress for truthboomingpressfortruthhealth official
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