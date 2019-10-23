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Democrats Launch Militant Offensive, Publicly Doxx Trump Donors - War Room Full Show
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6 views • October 23, 2019
GAB Founder Andrew Torba joins Owen Shroyer to talk about fighting back against Big Tech censorship. In the second hour, Harrison Smith takes over to embark on a world tour of the revolutions breaking out all across the globe, including a deep-dive into the turmoil engulfing Lebanon. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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