Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Some Taiwan media outlet reported that a new position called “Ten-household Leader” was seen in the communities in Sichuan province
150 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now
https://gnews.org/post/p1p798202


9/22/2022 Some Taiwan media outlet reported that a new position called “Ten-household Leader” was seen in the communities in Sichuan province. Obviously, it is the CCP’s practice of maintaining its rule by using the 1000-year old technique of controlling people on the grounds of COVID pandemic prevention and control. The ultimate victims are always the masses


Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket