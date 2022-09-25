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9/22/2022 Some Taiwan media outlet reported that a new position called “Ten-household Leader” was seen in the communities in Sichuan province. Obviously, it is the CCP’s practice of maintaining its rule by using the 1000-year old technique of controlling people on the grounds of COVID pandemic prevention and control. The ultimate victims are always the masses