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The Biden Crime Family
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100 views • October 15, 2021
The Biden Crime Family
The Biden Crime Family (2021) - by Ryan Dawson
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Biden-Crime-Family-%282021%29:0?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
All of this information was available Before the election. But we do not have real journalism in this country and we do not have a free press. FBI director Christopher Wray has made 14 million from King & Spalding which worked with the Biden comapanies mentioned in the film. They also have a rotating door with Pfizer’s Carl Wessel as well as work for Johnson & Johnson. K&S’s secret to success is putting politicians and bureaucrats on their payroll.
https://ryandawson.substack.com/p/the-biden-crime-family
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
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The Biden Crime Family (2021) - by Ryan Dawson
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Biden-Crime-Family-%282021%29:0?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
All of this information was available Before the election. But we do not have real journalism in this country and we do not have a free press. FBI director Christopher Wray has made 14 million from King & Spalding which worked with the Biden comapanies mentioned in the film. They also have a rotating door with Pfizer’s Carl Wessel as well as work for Johnson & Johnson. K&S’s secret to success is putting politicians and bureaucrats on their payroll.
https://ryandawson.substack.com/p/the-biden-crime-family
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
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