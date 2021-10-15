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The Biden Crime Family
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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100 views • October 15, 2021
The Biden Crime Family

The Biden Crime Family (2021) - by Ryan Dawson
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Biden-Crime-Family-%282021%29:0?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY

All of this information was available Before the election. But we do not have real journalism in this country and we do not have a free press. FBI director Christopher Wray has made 14 million from King & Spalding which worked with the Biden comapanies mentioned in the film. They also have a rotating door with Pfizer’s Carl Wessel as well as work for Johnson & Johnson. K&S’s secret to success is putting politicians and bureaucrats on their payroll.

https://ryandawson.substack.com/p/the-biden-crime-family

no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity

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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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