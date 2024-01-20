The purpose of medicine is to keep people sick, to dominate them, says Denis Rancourt PhD

“The role of medicine as an institution in our society is to maintain the dominance hierarchy, is to keep people sick and to put them in their place,” Denis Rancourt, PhD tells Alex Jones on Jan 9, 2024. “The medical establishment is a leading cause of death…” “Medical errors and prescription [drugs] and… accepted treatments are HUGE KILLERS.” “It is the third leading cause of death in the Western world.” “It is structurally made that way.” “Psychological stress… ”When you lose your job, when society is being transformed because of a war... makes you more vulnerable to [ getting sick ].” “As social animals… we maintain a dominance hierarchy, and that dominance hierarchy is maintained by constant aggression by the dominant [animals], and that aggression produces chaotic stress, and that stress depresses your immune system… and makes you more vulnerable to [ getting sick ].” “That is why the lower strata of society… die sooner. “This is by design.” “This is how dominance hierarchies… maintain [their dominance]… they keep the underlings sick.”

