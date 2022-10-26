Amanda Grace Oct 21 LIVE Word from the Lord. PA ReAwken Tour.
Fight with Scott and Rick in economic warfare!
tomahawkswitch.com
Switch so the Cabal cannot control you with your $$
Ageless Collagen to restore your youth
https://blessed2teach.com/collagen
For Gorgeous Hair, Skin and Nails
Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T
Free consultation at 720.605.3900!
Help Mike Lindell fight!
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 65%+ off)
Show the Cancel Culture They Won't Win!
Join us in the Backstage Ministry! 30 Days Free:
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Q&A Backstage every Tue & Wed & PraiseNPray every Mon/Wed/Fri
B2T Ministries was cancelled by PayPal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.