Walking on Water on the Sea Of Galilee

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "walking on water" and how that applies to salvation, as he reads Matthew 14. He shows how Peter cried "Lord, Save Me!" Yet, he asked for salvation without FAITH. Today, we aren't saved by just asking God to save us, rather we are saved by FAITH in the BLOOD of Jesus Christ (Rom. 3:25). That is how we "receive the atonement" (Rom. 5:11) and the forgiveness of sins (Eph. 1:7).

