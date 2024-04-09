Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Walking on Water on the Sea Of Galilee
channel image
Robertbreaker
222 Subscribers
24 views
Published a day ago

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "walking on water" and how that applies to salvation, as he reads Matthew 14. He shows how Peter cried "Lord, Save Me!" Yet, he asked for salvation without FAITH. Today, we aren't saved by just asking God to save us, rather we are saved by FAITH in the BLOOD of Jesus Christ (Rom. 3:25). That is how we "receive the atonement" (Rom. 5:11) and the forgiveness of sins (Eph. 1:7).

Keywords
salvationfaithwaterofonseawalkgalilee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket