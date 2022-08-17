M O O N M E N : The (Literally) Impossible Journey -- Bart Sibrel

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Bart Sibrel is back with more truth about the 1969-72 NASA Apollo moon missions. And Bart has a new game inspired by the heavens and the battle between good and evil which you can download for free, here:
https://www.gameof7.com/
https://www.sibrel.com/
SGT Report would really appreciate your support:
https://www.subscribestar.com/REALsgtreport
https://sgtreport.tv/
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