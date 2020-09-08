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Moderna Entanglements
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192 views • September 08, 2020
With all that is happening in the world today, it is paramount to stay
centered and remain positive. We're all in this together and the only
way out is together! With the exposure of what the pharmaceutical
company, Moderna, is getting, it is becoming very clear that the NIH,
CDC, FDA, WHO, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and others are complicit in
creating this plandemic and in treasonous acts that are destroying the
world's economy as well as its health. Dr. Len and Francesco report
information that makes it completely clear that there was awareness of
this plandemic for years prior to its actual occurrence and that Moderna
is swindling its investors.
centered and remain positive. We're all in this together and the only
way out is together! With the exposure of what the pharmaceutical
company, Moderna, is getting, it is becoming very clear that the NIH,
CDC, FDA, WHO, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and others are complicit in
creating this plandemic and in treasonous acts that are destroying the
world's economy as well as its health. Dr. Len and Francesco report
information that makes it completely clear that there was awareness of
this plandemic for years prior to its actual occurrence and that Moderna
is swindling its investors.
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