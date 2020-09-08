Moderna Entanglements

With all that is happening in the world today, it is paramount to stay

centered and remain positive. We're all in this together and the only

way out is together! With the exposure of what the pharmaceutical

company, Moderna, is getting, it is becoming very clear that the NIH,

CDC, FDA, WHO, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and others are complicit in

creating this plandemic and in treasonous acts that are destroying the

world's economy as well as its health. Dr. Len and Francesco report

information that makes it completely clear that there was awareness of

this plandemic for years prior to its actual occurrence and that Moderna

is swindling its investors.