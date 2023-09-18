2S4 Tyulpan mortars wipe out AFU's strongholds and fortifications in Krasny Liman direction
▫️ Russian mortar men attacked the enemy by high-explosive fragmentation bombs at distances of 4–9 km. The fire was adjusted by unmanned aerial vehicles.
▫️ To inflict maximum damage, artillerymen employ fuzes with different time delay depending on the type of fortifications.
▫️ As a result of the mortar fire, AFU strongholds and fortifications were wiped out.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry video
