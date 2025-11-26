Exclusive interview with Pastor Tom Donovan Co Founder of LORDSBOOK

This Special Presentation features an exclusive, in-depth conversation with Pastor Tom Donovan, the Co-Founder of LordsBook.com, a Christ-centered social platform created to give believers a safe, uncensored place to connect, fellowship, and share the Gospel.

Joined by hosts JD Williams and David Paxton, Pastor Tom reveals the mission behind LordsBook’s creation, the growing need for alternative Christian digital communities, and how believers can strengthen their walk in a world increasingly hostile to biblical truth.

The conversation explores Pastor Tom's work with BeIntentional.Faith, a ministry focused on equipping Christians to live with clarity, purpose, and conviction in an age of distraction and deception. Pastor Tom also discusses HimFirst Media, his media and communications effort dedicated to elevating Christian voices, supporting ministries, and restoring the influence of biblical truth in a media environment dominated by anti-Christian agendas.

This exclusive presentation delivers a powerful message for the Body of Christ, calling believers to stand firm, reclaim lost ground in culture and media, and live boldly for Jesus Christ in every area of life. For more information about Pastor Tom and his ministries, please visit LordsBook.com, BeIntentional.Faith, and HimFirstMedia.com.

And to learn more about our ministry, please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/