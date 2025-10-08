🎵 Loud & Clear

Starts with jangly electric guitars and laid-back drums, evoking a 60s California surf and slacker rock feel, Warm bass underpins lush orchestral string swells, especially smooth violins, Male lead sings with layered, reverb-heavy falsetto harmonies, Melodies glide, evoking sunlit nostalgia





Let's get loud, let's get loud Turn the music up, let's do it C'mon people let's get loud Let's get loud Turn the music up to hear that sound Let's get loud, let's get loud Ain't nobody gotta tell ya What you gotta do If you wanna live your life Live it all the way and don't you waste it Every feelin' every beat Can be so very sweet you gotta taste it You gotta do it, you gotta do it your way You gotta prove it You gotta mean what you say Life's a party, make it hot Dance don't ever stop, whatever rhythm Every minute, every day Take them all the way you gotta live 'em ('cause I'm going to live my life) You gotta do it, you gotta do it your way You gotta prove it You gotta mean what you say You gotta do it, you gotta do it your way You gotta prove it You gotta mean what you say Let's get loud, let's get loud Turn the music up to hear that sound Let's get loud, let's get loud Ain't nobody gotta tell you What you gotta do