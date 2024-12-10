Decentralize TV – Cory Endrulat and Jim Gale talk human liberty, food decentralization and secrets for achieving freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Introduction and Guest Welcome (0:25)
- Storm Experiences and Resilience (2:10)
- Community Support and Food Donations (5:47)
- Natural Intelligence and the Book (6:53)
- Economic Principles and Natural Intelligence (23:14)
- Influence and Action Steps (27:35)
- The Role of Technology and Permaculture (1:00:55)
- The Future of Natural Intelligence (1:05:14)
- Closing Remarks and Call to Action (1:10:08)