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In Britain, the Royal Navy tested the 'jetpack' ( Technology News )
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80 views • May 04, 2021
In Britain, the Royal Navy tested the 'jetpack' ( Technology News )
The Royal Navy tested the jet pack produced by Gravity Industries, UK-based jet pack developer. It is stated that the jet rocket provides the user with the opportunity to fly with a total of 5 mini rockets, in their hands and on the back, and has a speed capacity of 88.51 kilometers per hour. Navy officials successfully landed HMS Tamar, the Royal Navy's Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol ship, with a jetpack during the 8-minute flight test. In September 2020, it was stated that "it could reach patients in a few minutes" with the jetpack tested by the British air ambulance authorities in the Lake District in the north of the country.
The Royal Navy tested the jet pack produced by Gravity Industries, UK-based jet pack developer. It is stated that the jet rocket provides the user with the opportunity to fly with a total of 5 mini rockets, in their hands and on the back, and has a speed capacity of 88.51 kilometers per hour. Navy officials successfully landed HMS Tamar, the Royal Navy's Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol ship, with a jetpack during the 8-minute flight test. In September 2020, it was stated that "it could reach patients in a few minutes" with the jetpack tested by the British air ambulance authorities in the Lake District in the north of the country.
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