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Heart Attacks on the Playing Field, DNA Damage, and an Interview with Aaron Rogers
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262 views • November 13, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com - Episode 241 (MUCH more great content here!
Aaron Rogers has been blasted by the media and by NFL fines. He tells his side in an interview here. Dozens of athletes in top-condition around the world are being stricken in action by heart attacks on the playing field. Many are know to have had the Covid-19 injection. Is there a relationship? A new study points to the spike protein in the Covid-19 as a possible cause of DNA damage that is weakening the immune system
Aaron Rogers has been blasted by the media and by NFL fines. He tells his side in an interview here. Dozens of athletes in top-condition around the world are being stricken in action by heart attacks on the playing field. Many are know to have had the Covid-19 injection. Is there a relationship? A new study points to the spike protein in the Covid-19 as a possible cause of DNA damage that is weakening the immune system
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