Dead Drunk - after using a Russian VT-40 Kamikaze Drone

Sorry for the music.
With the help of an extremely drunken Ukrainian militant peeing on the hideout in broad daylight and then collapsing in a stupor, the Russian Armed forces de-militarized and de-nazified the headquarters of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades using a VT-40 kamikaze drone.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.