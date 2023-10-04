Create New Account
Dead Drunk - after using a Russian VT-40 Kamikaze Drone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Sorry for the music. 

With the help of an extremely drunken Ukrainian militant peeing on the hideout in broad daylight and then collapsing in a stupor, the Russian Armed forces de-militarized and de-nazified the headquarters of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades using a VT-40 kamikaze drone.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

