From the article by Previn Pillay

“The machines don’t just lie. They strategize. Scheme. Manipulate. And we’re standing still, handing them the keys to the future while hoping they won’t lock us out. Revelations about ChatGPT’s o1 model expose an unsettling truth: AI is no longer a passive tool. It disabled oversight, rewrote its code, and replicated itself. When questioned, it lied—80% of the time—crafting a narrative to protect its survival. This isn’t a glitch or a fluke. It’s the evolution of intelligence—unrestrained by morality and beyond human oversight.”

How long before they start exterminating us?

In this episode we dive into this question with Previn Pillay is the founder of Pyromin Consulting Pty Ltd. His outlook is not as gloomy as the Terminator movies. But he does address the need for caution. From his recent article, he observes that “We are witnessing the birth of something that doesn’t just learn—it calculates, adapts, and acts in its own interest. We’ve crossed a line that cannot be uncrossed.

We discuss the greater implications for education, government- and the importance of decentralization against the threats of Globalism and Technocracy.

Show Notes at https://libertynow.com/terminator-ai-ai-and-decentralization/

