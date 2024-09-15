🔴 Trump SHOCKS the World by Exposing Kamala for CHEATING!

That was former Clinton Advisor Mark Penn who was saying what's been on the mind of every American who watched that sham of a debate on ABC.

In another interview, he asked for a full-scale investigation into this debate because he doesn’t know what kind of deals were made between the media company and the Harris Campaign.

The famous political strategist has even advised ABC News to hire an outside law firm to look into internal communication between the network and the Harris campaign and to "what extent" they planned on "rigging the outcome of this debate."

Mirrored - Hustl



To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

