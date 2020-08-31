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David Icke Interviews Psychologist Discussing The Psychological Damage Of Mask Wearing On Developing Children
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97 views • August 31, 2020
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Title:
BIG STORY - PLEASE SHARE: PCR test that is producing the 'virus cases' triggering the new lockdowns worldwide is testing for genetic codes that every human has and NOT THE 'VIRUS' - David Icke talks with Dr Andrew Kaufman about the astonishing hoax transforming human society
Theres a part near the end where a notification interrupts the video, I didnt re record because its a minor distraction
Title:
BIG STORY - PLEASE SHARE: PCR test that is producing the 'virus cases' triggering the new lockdowns worldwide is testing for genetic codes that every human has and NOT THE 'VIRUS' - David Icke talks with Dr Andrew Kaufman about the astonishing hoax transforming human society
Theres a part near the end where a notification interrupts the video, I didnt re record because its a minor distraction
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