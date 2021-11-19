THE RAW DEAL (19 NOVEMBER 2021) RITTENHOUSE NOT GUILTY!

Jim Fetzer





Most of the show (first hour) was devoted to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and why the judge was likely to grant the defense motion to dismiss with prejudice, should the jury come in with a conviction on any count. The Court had banned MSNBC and NBC from further coverage after it was discovered that NCB had sent one of its correspondents to track the jury bus but ran a light to keep up and was stopped and ticketed. By a remarkable coincidence in timing, the jury came in with its verdict during the first half of the 2nd hour: NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS, which was certainly the correct verdict given the law and the evidence presented in court. This was a great day for America as a vindication of the jury system, of the right to keep and bear arms and of the right to self-defense. NICE!