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Sarah Jane - La levrette
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0 view • November 22, 2021
1er novembre 2021 : https://odysee.com/@sarahjane:7/sarah-jane-la-levrette:6
Sarah Jane Iffra :
@sarahjane
Description d'origine :
Adaptation de La boulette (Diam's)
Paroles, arrangements, voix, mix, master & vidéo : SJ Iffra
https://odysee.com/@www.youtube.comchannelUCNmFXMBzIUR6h7dQ_my4Jjg:f
https://www.facebook.com/SarahJaneMusique
https://www.instagram.com/gitane_sans_filtre/?hl=fr
Merci aux artistes dessinateurs :
Marcuso Chib https://www.facebook.com/marcuso.chib
https://www.instagram.com/marcusochib_labo/?hl=fr
JERC https://www.facebook.com/jercdessin
http://www.jerc-tbm.com/crbst_3.html
Bruno Blum https://www.facebook.com/brunoblumartiste/
Ara https://www.facebook.com/alain.renaudin.1
-Maxence Granger https://www.instagram.com/maxencegranger/?fbclid=IwAR1WfMQjq6VJzdhq5pELSVO9l-UjaCbudWYWWbkISiHlm_lpm1t0RNNEbtk
Richard Naguy https://www.facebook.com/nagy.dessinateur
Merci également à:
E.Chery pour ses conseils et les vidéos graffs de Lyon
Freddy pour les vidéos de graffs de Paris
https://www.facebook.com/Freddy47th
Ced pour son aide technique
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1YhcciZoHk
Sarah Jane Iffra :
@sarahjane
Description d'origine :
Adaptation de La boulette (Diam's)
Paroles, arrangements, voix, mix, master & vidéo : SJ Iffra
https://odysee.com/@www.youtube.comchannelUCNmFXMBzIUR6h7dQ_my4Jjg:f
https://www.facebook.com/SarahJaneMusique
https://www.instagram.com/gitane_sans_filtre/?hl=fr
Merci aux artistes dessinateurs :
Marcuso Chib https://www.facebook.com/marcuso.chib
https://www.instagram.com/marcusochib_labo/?hl=fr
JERC https://www.facebook.com/jercdessin
http://www.jerc-tbm.com/crbst_3.html
Bruno Blum https://www.facebook.com/brunoblumartiste/
Ara https://www.facebook.com/alain.renaudin.1
-Maxence Granger https://www.instagram.com/maxencegranger/?fbclid=IwAR1WfMQjq6VJzdhq5pELSVO9l-UjaCbudWYWWbkISiHlm_lpm1t0RNNEbtk
Richard Naguy https://www.facebook.com/nagy.dessinateur
Merci également à:
E.Chery pour ses conseils et les vidéos graffs de Lyon
Freddy pour les vidéos de graffs de Paris
https://www.facebook.com/Freddy47th
Ced pour son aide technique
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1YhcciZoHk
Keywords
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