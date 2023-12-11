Action Man: Battlefield Casualties

A Veterans For Peace UK Film challenging the British Army's policy of recruiting 16 year olds into the most dangerous army jobs.
More details at https://web.archive.org/web/20190312190730/http://battlefieldcasualties.co.uk/
Director: Price James
Writer: Darren Cullen
