Action Man: Battlefield Casualties
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

A Veterans For Peace UK Film challenging the British Army's policy of recruiting 16 year olds into the most dangerous army jobs.

More details at https://web.archive.org/web/20190312190730/http://battlefieldcasualties.co.uk/

Director: Price James

Writer: Darren Cullen

Mirrored - MediaGiant

ptsdwarcasualties

