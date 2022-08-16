Geico Closes ALL Offices in California as Business Environment Toxifies

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Insurance Geico has shut down all offices in California due to the massive number of anti-business regulations enacted by Democrats in the state. You cannot continue to deter businesses from operating and destroying their ability to achieve a profit, without seeing mass exodus from the locale as you are seeing emanating from the Golden State.
California's going by the wayside, being actively destroyed by the progressives within.
#geico #california #californiatotexas
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