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Lifting the Lockdown with Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr. Judy Mikovits & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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96 views • May 26, 2020
Prof. Dolores Cahill is joined by Dr. Judy Mikovits & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss the importance of lifting the lockdown, ending social distancing and mask wearing and resisting any push for mandatory vaccinations.
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