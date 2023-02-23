Situation Update, Feb 23, 2023 - New research: Best ways to DETOX from DIOXIN exposure

0:00 Major Statement

28:06 Breaking News

29:29 Dioxins Exposure

59:04 Interview with Dr. Basima Williams





- The massive EPA cover-up over DIOXIN fallout in East Palestine

- Health Ranger issues #dioxin testing CHALLENGE

- No authority will test for dioxins because they know what they will find

- Dioxins are ALWAYS created when burning chlorinated compounds

- Dioxins are orders of magnitude more toxic than glyphosate, heavy metals or pesticides

- Natural News is doing the job of the EPA

- Health Ranger issues warning to Sen. JD Vance about dioxin exposure

- Why chlorella and chlorophyll are the top dioxin detox solutions in published science papers

- If we don't stop dioxins, the human race will become extinct

- Plummeting sperm viability, skyrocketing infertility and reproductive problems

- Small plane carrying five scientists on way to Ohio CRASHES, all five killed

- The critical importance of growing some of your own food

- Interview with Dr. Basima Williams about detoxification from dioxins and other chemicals





