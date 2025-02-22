Jenin, Citizens Forced Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces block civilians from returning to their homes in Jenin camp, using force and threatening them with weapons. Despite informing them of coordination allowing entry at noon, they are forced to retreat.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 19/02/2025
