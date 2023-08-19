Create New Account
Radiation is the New Weapon of War
Alex Hammer
4237 Subscribers
183 views
Published 19 hours ago

THE WAR ON HUMAN HEALTH - RADIATION POISONINGhttps://pathwaytofreedom.net/healthradiation.html


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

EndYourSlavery

https://odysee.com/@EndYourSlavery:8


weather warfaregenocidenwo1984canadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauitwin towersstarvationfamineclimate hoaxcontrolled demolitionfiresthermite9 11eco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities

